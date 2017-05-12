advertisement
Footage of Melissa McCarthy taping a Sean Spicer scene for “SNL” has captivated Twitter

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

In the established universe of Saturday Night Live’s White House press briefing room, Sean Spicer’s lectern may turn into a moving vehicle at any moment. Fans of the character now imprinted on the collective pop-culture consciousness forever, thanks to a fiery Melissa McCarthy, were excited to see the Spicemobile in motion down 58th Street in New York this morning. McCarthy was taping a segment for her forthcoming appearance guest hosting SNL this weekend. If the rapturous reception on Twitter is any indication, it will certainly be well-watched.

