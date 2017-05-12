Footage of Melissa McCarthy taping a Sean Spicer scene for “SNL” has captivated Twitter

In the established universe of Saturday Night Live’s White House press briefing room, Sean Spicer’s lectern may turn into a moving vehicle at any moment. Fans of the character now imprinted on the collective pop-culture consciousness forever, thanks to a fiery Melissa McCarthy, were excited to see the Spicemobile in motion down 58th Street in New York this morning. McCarthy was taping a segment for her forthcoming appearance guest hosting SNL this weekend. If the rapturous reception on Twitter is any indication, it will certainly be well-watched.