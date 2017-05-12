advertisement
Hospitals across the U.K. are being hit with a massive ransomeware attack

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The U.K.’s National Health Service said today it suffered widespread IT failures due to what is believed to be a cyberattack against hospital computers. Systems across the country have been affected, according to U.K. media reports, with computers locking up and displaying a pop-up message demanding ransom. Some hospitals are said to be diverting all but their emergency patients to other facilities. Here’s more from the BBC, the Telegraph, and the Guardian.

