Donald Trump’s lawyer spawned a meme, with few exceptions

Donald Trump’s lawyer wants to assure voters that, when it comes to the president’s tax returns from the past 10 years, there’s no “income of any type from Russian sources,” with few exceptions , as the AP tweeted . Reassuring, no?

However, because the lawyers did not release any copies of Trump’s tax returns, their claims can not be independently verified and we just have to take their word for it that, “with few exceptions,” there’s nothing to see here, move along, folks. The internet, of course, has nothing better to do than take an unexpected phrase and turn it into an ebullient meme that is now taking over Twitter. After all, it’s Friday and we’re all working really hard, with few exceptions.

OJ Simpson did not kill people, with few exceptions.

— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 12, 2017

John Wayne Gacy was an dependable children’s party clown, with a few exceptions https://t.co/VJbLH3YR8c

— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) May 12, 2017

Dick Cheney is a pretty good shot, with few exceptions

— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) May 12, 2017

The Bluth company is well run and fiscally sound, with few exceptions.

— George Bluth (@RealGeorgeBluth) May 12, 2017

Steven Seagal WITH

FEW

EXCEPTIONS Available streaming August 2017

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 12, 2017

"Fourscore and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, with few exceptions." – Abe

— Bradley P. Moss, Esq (@BradMossEsq) May 12, 2017

Mrs. Lincoln thought the play was outstanding, with few exceptions.

— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) May 12, 2017



[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]