Donald Trump’s lawyer spawned a meme, with few exceptions

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Donald Trump’s lawyer wants to assure voters that, when it comes to the president’s tax returns from the past 10 years, there’s no “income of any type from Russian sources,” with few exceptions, as the AP tweeted. Reassuring, no? 

However, because the lawyers did not release any copies of Trump’s tax returns, their claims can not be independently verified and we just have to take their word for it that, “with few exceptions,” there’s nothing to see here, move along, folks. The internet, of course, has nothing better to do than take an unexpected phrase and turn it into an ebullient meme that is now taking over Twitter. After all, it’s Friday and we’re all working really hard, with few exceptions. 


[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore

