Caraa invented the “athleisure bag.” The idea takes off at Equinox

Caraa launched last year with a collection of bags designed for urban women who spend their days popping from the office into a studio class at the gym. The bags are made from luxury materials, designed to look structured and work-appropriate, and have clever features like hidden, breathable sections for shoes and workout clothes. The bags can also be reconfigured to go from a satchel to a backpack. Caraa recently partnered with Equinox on a tote that can also be configured into a backpack, that will be available at select stores.