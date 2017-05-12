COUP creates jewelry that doubles as table art

A direct-to-consumer jewelry startup, COUP, was founded by Nikoo Ghiasvand, an artist, and Padina Yaghmai, an architect. Together, they’ve developed an experimental line of fine jewelry products that are designed to look good on the hand or neck, but also sitting around the home. Each collection is designed around some aspect of nature: The first line focused on bees, while subsequent lines have incorporated lizards and frogs. The upcoming collection will feature branches.