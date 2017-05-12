This rapidly growing Florida-based beauty brand is joining the fight for safer skincare

Naples Soap Company, a Florida-based brand that creates non-toxic body care products, has been expanding rapidly. Founder Deanna Renda, a former nurse, launched the company in 2009 after years of frustration that there weren’t any products on the market that could relieve her eczema without harsh chemicals. The brand has become a Florida institution: It has 10 retail stores in the state and plans to open four more this year. All products are handmade in Florida and Vermont with a team of 58 employees.