advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This rapidly growing Florida-based beauty brand is joining the fight for safer skincare

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Naples Soap Company, a Florida-based brand that creates non-toxic body care products, has been expanding rapidly. Founder Deanna Renda, a former nurse, launched the company in 2009 after years of frustration that there weren’t any products on the market that could relieve her eczema without harsh chemicals. The brand has become a Florida institution: It has 10 retail stores in the state and plans to open four more this year. All products are handmade in Florida  and Vermont with a team of 58 employees.

Naples now has national and global ambitions, by selling products through its website. It joins a range of other brands, including Beautycounter, and the startups I profile in this recent story, that are trying to create safer products than those currently on the market. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life