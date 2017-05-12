Brazil says its Zika crisis is over—for now

Brazil may have bested the Zika virus and that’s good news (unless you’re a mosquito). Back in November 2015, Brazil declared a national emergency after Zika cases skyrocketed. The virus is typically transmitted by mosquitoes (although in rare cases it can also be sexually transmitted), so as the virus stormed through the country, Brazil kicked off a campaign to eradicate mosquitoes and it appears to have worked. The number of Zika cases dropped 95% between January and April, compared to the same period a year ago, the BBC reports. Cases of Zika have dropped to 7,911 from January to April this year, compared to 170,535 cases reported in the same time last year.