Watch Elon Musk’s traffic-killing underground tunnel network go for a crazy test run

Tesla and SpaceX CEO (and now Boring Company founder) Elon Musk has debuted a test run of his traffic-killing underground tunnel system, supposedly capable of jettisoning cars 125 miles per hour to their destination. Musk says such a system would be able to get drivers from Westwood to LAX in five minutes. In a video clip on Instagram Musk shows a sled gliding down a tubed track. The network was most recently discussed at the Ted Conference at the end of April. Check out the fast-moving clip here. (Warning: It may induce seizures or motion sickness.)