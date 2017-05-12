Good news! Your beauty products might soon be less toxic

The U.S. is way behind when it comes to regulating the safety of beauty products. The government has not passed any major federal law about what ingredients are allowed in our soaps, lotions, and makeup since 1938. While the E.U. has banned more than 1,300 chemicals in personal care products, the U.S. has only partially banned 30.

This might change soon. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Susan Collins have proposed a bill, announced yesterday, that will give the FDA additional authority to regulate beauty products. It has already received the support of beauty giants like Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, and Unilever.

Until now, as I reported in a recent story, a range of smaller beauty companies like Beautycounter and Follain have been advocating for cleaner products. Natural beauty brands like May Lindstrom Skin, Indie Lee, and True Bontanicals have been developing their own formulations that are effective at dealing with skincare issues, without any of the toxins. If this bill passes, safer beauty will hopefully become the norm.



