It sure sounds like Donald Trump is threatening the FBI director he just fired

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

We’re not sure what this is about, but judge for yourself. 

The above tweet was part of a larger Twitter rant this morning in which Trump, among other things, threatened to cancel all future press briefings and instead hand out responses in writing, which would pretty much leave SNL with nothing to do. 

 

