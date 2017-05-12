It sure sounds like Donald Trump is threatening the FBI director he just fired

We’re not sure what this is about, but judge for yourself.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The above tweet was part of a larger Twitter rant this morning in which Trump, among other things, threatened to cancel all future press briefings and instead hand out responses in writing, which would pretty much leave SNL with nothing to do.

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The Fake Media is working overtime today!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017