Apple has chosen the first recipient of its Advanced Manufacturing Fund

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

And that recipient is Corning, makers of Gorilla Glass, Apple announced in a press release. Corning will receive $200 million to advance glass production methods. Corning’s Gorilla Glass is currently used in the iPhone. Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund was established to fund and foster innovation among American manufacturers.

