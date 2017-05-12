advertisement
Waymo’s lawsuit against Uber is headed to the courtroom

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

A judge has ordered that the lawsuit Waymo brought against Uber involving the theft of trade secrets could not be settled in private arbitration, reports Business Insider. This means the two companies will be headed to a public courtroom trial, which will most likely be another PR nightmare for Uber. The case has also been referred by a federal judge to a U.S. attorney for a possible criminal investigation.

