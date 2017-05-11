Improbable just raised $502 million to create massive virtual worlds

Improbable, a U.K.-based company that created a system known as SpatialOS for building massively scalable virtual worlds, has raised a $502 million B round of funding, it said today. You’re not misreading that number. That’s Magic Leap dollars, and far more than funding rounds for companies in the virtual reality or augmented reality space like Osterhaut Design Group, NextVR, Unity, and others. The lead investor in the round was SoftBank, and Andreessen Horowitz and Horizon Ventures, which had funded the company’s $20 million A round, also invested.