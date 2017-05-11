Dear Steve Harvey, here’s how to write an all-staff memo 

Talk show host Steve Harvey is not sorry for his atrociously unprofessional and whiney email to his staff, imploring them to leave him alone in hallways and the dressing room of his show. While any busy boss can certainly relate to his desire for a little uninterrupted downtime, his memo reads like the before example in How Not To Be A Jerk Boss 101. Here’s an excerpt:
* Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.
* My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.
* If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you.
* Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business.
Dear Steve,
Here are a few helpful hints for writing an effective all staff memo
1. Caps lock is NEVER a good idea
2. If you have to say “do not take offense” at the end of a message, chances are you know you just sent an offensive email
3. It’s generally not great for morale to threaten staff with being hauled off by security.
4. Consider investing in handy workflow tools like Gmail’s “unsend” feature.