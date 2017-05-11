Dear Steve Harvey, here’s how to write an all-staff memo 

Talk show host Steve Harvey is not sorry for his atrociously unprofessional and whiney email to his staff , imploring them to leave him alone in hallways and the dressing room of his show. While any busy boss can certainly relate to his desire for a little uninterrupted downtime, his memo reads like the before example in How Not To Be A Jerk Boss 101. Here’s an excerpt:

* Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

* My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.

* If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you.

* Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business.

