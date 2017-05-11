HoloLens is still for developers, developers, developers

Since unveiling HoloLens in January 2015, Microsoft has expended its vision for mixed reality and “holographic computing” to encompass devices made by other companies. At Build, it announced hand-controller technology that will be available in products such as a $399 Acer headset/controller bundle, which certainly counts as a consumer price point. But I still wonder: Will HoloLens itself ever ship in a more affordable, mass-market form?



