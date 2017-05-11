Surprise: iTunes is coming to the Windows Store by end of year

iTunes is coming to the Windows Store by the end of this year. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/WHM533S7Sv

Microsoft is further reaching out to the Apple world today by pulling in Apple’s iTunes app to the Windows Store. At its Build developer conference the company announced (to the surprise of many here) that the full iTunes capabilities are coming to the Windows Store, including apps, Apple Music, and other digital services. The app will let Windows Surface owners sync their iPhones with iTunes just as Mac users do.