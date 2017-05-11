Microsoft intros cross-platform “Clipboard” feature in Windows 10

The “Clipboard” feature is part of a larger theme of making Windows 10 more communicative with other platforms like Android and iOS. The feature lets users copy and paste photos, map links, paragraphs of text, animated gifs, and a lot of other things from a PC running Windows 10 to a mobile phone running iOS or Android.

Microsoft wants Windows 10 to play nice with your other device. pic.twitter.com/IIjPYRWLH9

— Mark Sullivan (@thesullivan) May 11, 2017

Windows users have been clamoring for this feature for quite a while. Microsoft said the new clipboard feature will launch with its Fall Creators Update. Windows Insiders will be able to test out Clipboard during the next few weeks.