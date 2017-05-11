advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Microsoft intros cross-platform “Clipboard” feature in Windows 10

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The “Clipboard” feature is part of a larger theme of making Windows 10 more communicative with other platforms like Android and iOS. The feature lets users copy and paste photos, map links, paragraphs of text, animated gifs, and a lot of other things from a PC running Windows 10 to a mobile phone running iOS or Android. 

Windows users have been clamoring for this feature for quite a while. Microsoft said the new clipboard feature will launch with its Fall Creators Update. Windows Insiders will be able to test out Clipboard during the next few weeks. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life