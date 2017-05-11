Microsoft puts OneDrive files up in the cloud, again

With OneNote Files On-Demand in Windows 10, all user files can be kept up in the cloud, until the user decides to order it down to the device for offline use. On the desktop all files appear to be hosted on the device. In the Windows File Explorer files are stored locally and files stored in the cloud are marked off by a status icon (a little parachute) next to them.
This all works with both users’ personal and work OneDrive, as well with SharePoint Online team sites. Because they’re in the cloud, the files can be brought down to Windows, iOS, and Android devices.
Microsoft says the Files on Demand has been a widely requested feature, and that it is now responding. Actually, the company tried hosting OneDrive files in the cloud once before, but was forced to pull the feature back because of technical difficulties. Let’s hope it all works well this time.
Microsoft says the OneDrive Files On-Demand feature will arrive with a Windows 10 update this fall.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens