Microsoft announces new mixed reality motion controllers

Microsoft’s new Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers track movement in the mixed reality user’s field of view using the sensors in the paired headset. So external, mounted sensors are no longer needed. The controllers, Microsoft says, are “inside-out” and support “6 degrees of freedom” motion.

Microsoft announces motion controllers support for Windows Mixed Reality devices – https://t.co/bWIlY6muRE pic.twitter.com/rqsCHXjOfo

— MSPoweruser (@mspoweruser) May 11, 2017

Microsoft says the controller will be included in a bundle with Acer’s mixed reality headset this holiday season for $399. It’s unclear now if Microsoft will actually manufacture the controllers, or if that will be done only by its OEM partners.

Developers can create experiences for the new controllers using a development kit now available for pre-order, Microsoft says.