Microsoft’s Story Remix and Remix 3D are about mixed reality and cross-platform creativity

The first big demo on the second day of Microsoft’s Build conference involved a new Windows app that’s part of the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update—Story Remix—and an online community called Remix 3D. Used together, they allow you to create mini-movies that mix video, 3D animation, virtual objects overlaid on real scenes, filters, and other elements in a way that looks really ambitious.

Another interesting aspect of Story Remix is that it’s a Windows app that syncs up with iOS and Android versions, so you can capture video on your phone and have it automatically show up in Windows for editing—yet another example of Microsoft cheerfully acknowledging the fact that the world is no longer nearly as Windows-centric as it once was.



