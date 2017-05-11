Microsoft previews new features in its Slack-like Teams platform

The company said developers can now publish apps for Microsoft Teams through the Office Store. This will allow Teams users to discover and install apps in a more efficient way.

Developers will soon let users bring information from an app or service directly into their Team chat, so they don’t have to leave the channel. Also, developers saw a preview of a new API that will soon let them send notifications to Teams users in the activity feed.

Microsoft announced a number of new ways developers can add integrations to Office apps. For instance developers will soon be able to access, and add to, structured data sets within Word and Excel.

The company also previewed an easier, integrated sign-on system that streamlines the use of services such as Microsoft Graph for both developers and users.