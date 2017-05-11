This mall just unveiled breastfeeding mannequins

A shopping mall in Colombia has unveiled new mannequins as part of a breastfeeding awareness campaign. In a move straight out of Kim Cattrall’s finest movie , the campaign features mannequin mothers breastfeeding their mannequin children . (It’s safe to assume Andrew McCarthy is the father).

The mannequins were set up in retail stores around Bogotá and in the city’s largest shopping mall, the Centro Mayor, in collaboration with Amigos de la Lactancia (Friends of Breastfeeding), according to HuffPost. It’s part of a movement to make the very normal act of breastfeeding even more normal. While there’s still a lot of work to be done to normalize breastfeeding in public, earlier this week, Larissa Waters, a senator from Queensland, Australia, did her own part for the cause. She breastfed her daughter on the floor of the Australian Parliament, tweeting, “So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli #auspol.”