Donald Trump claims presidential immunity in wine bar lawsuit

Donald Trump has admitted that being the president of the United States is harder than he expected . However, it does have a few perks, such as being able to claim presidential immunity in law suits levied against him . That’s what his lawyers are arguing in an unfair competition suit brought by a Washington, D.C., wine bar.

The owners of the Cork Wine Bar claim that the fact that Trump owns a nearby hotel—and may encourage people to stay there—constitutes unfair competition. Trump’s lawyers said the U.S. president has “absolute immunity” against such lawsuits, as reported by Reuters. The wine bar’s lawyers disagree, naturally, noting that the lawsuit is against Trump the business owner, not President Trump, so presidential immunity does not apply. The lawsuit is one of many Trump faces on allegations that he has not fully divested himself from his business empire while in office, despite ceding day-to-day control over his businesses to his eldest sons.

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]