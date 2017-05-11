The FCC claims a DDoS attack brought down its website, but people want proof

The agency claims that a denial of service, or DDoS, attack organized by net neutrality proponents took down its website. However, many people in the net neutrality camp think the FCC’s site was brought down by a flood of angry net neutrality supporters, spurred on by John Oliver . The site crash meant that net neutrality supporters (and bots) couldn’t officially voice their concerns about the FCC’s plan to roll back Obama-era net neutrality rules.

Now, net neutrality nonprofit Fight for the Future has spearheaded an online petition, which they say already has thousands of signatures, demanding that the FCC release its logs to prove that they were under siege from a DDoS at the exact same moment that Oliver was directing viewers to the FCC’s website. The FCC has yet to respond to the petition.