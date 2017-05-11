Unilever is getting into meal kits with Sun Basket investment

Unilever is investing in Sun Basket, a weekly meal kit that offers recipe packages based on dietary requirements. The higher-end, more specialty box offers plans for those on the popular caveman-inspired “paleo” diet as well as those who can’t have certain ingredients like gluten. But Unilever’s participation in this $9.2 million dollar round (an add-on to a $15 million Series C round announced in February) is interesting, in part because Sun Basket is more niche than its competitors.