Unilever is getting into meal kits with Sun Basket investment

Unilever is investing in Sun Basket, a weekly meal kit that offers recipe packages based on dietary requirements. The higher-end, more specialty box offers plans for those on the popular caveman-inspired “paleo” diet as well as those who can’t have certain ingredients like gluten. But Unilever’s participation in this $9.2 million dollar round (an add-on to a $15 million Series C round announced in February) is interesting, in part because Sun Basket is more niche than its competitors.
But Unilever might see that as a benefit. After all, meal kits have a hard time retaining customers; Sun Basket’s diet-based approach may keep people subscribing. And an investment from Unilever could lead to other kinds of partnerships with (and revenue streams for) Sun Basket—but more on that later. Unilever Ventures has also invested in Instacart, a grocery delivery business worth $3.4 billion.