Star Trek VR game features IBM Watson-powered voice commands

What better way to issue commands in Ubisoft’s new virtual reality game Star Trek: Bridge Crew than to just speak them out loud. And thanks to IBM Watson’s VR Speech Sandbox , players will be able to do just that not long after the game launches this month .

The Watson tool is also now available to developers of any VR application, enabling users of those experiences to issue voice commands. As for the Star Trek game, the voice feature lets players direct their virtual Starfleet shipmates, complete online missions with both AI characters and human counterparts, without ever having to take off their headsets. To badly mix a space metaphor, this could well be one small step for a Star Trek game, one giant leap for virtual reality.