Steve Jobs’s biographer says Apple isn’t the most innovative company anymore

Walter Isaacson, the author of the best-selling Steve Jobs biography, told CNBC’s Squawk Alley that he believes Amazon and Google are out-innovating Apple nowadays:
“Apple is no longer the most innovative of companies. But they are good at execution. The innovation in the virtual assistant space, for example, is coming from Google and Amazon, not Apple.”
Isaacson went on to say:
“You could have a great company—and Apple is a great company—without having really a next big thing, but it isn’t in Apple’s DNA to be that way.”