This 7-year-old space fanatic gets to go to Saturn thanks to Make-A-Wish and VR

Zayden Wright, a 7-year-old who lives in Augusta, Georgia, is bonkers about space. His biggest dream is to travel to the stars. But he’s had a congenital heart condition since he was born, so in all likelihood, hopping on board a rocket ship isn’t in the cards for him.

But thanks to virtual reality, Zayden recently got to go to Saturn. Likely the first VR short commissioned by Make-a-Wish, the project, by Trick 3D, took the young boy on his dream journey to the stars. The VR short, “Zayden’s Wish,” reflected the would-be astronaut’s own vision for a trip to outer space, featuring a red rocket ship, endless stars, and a rendezvous with friendly green aliens. Check out the video above for a taste of the experience–and make sure to have some tissue for your eyes.