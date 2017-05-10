Microsoft expands its Cognitive Services tools to help developers make smarter apps and bots

At the Build conference today in Seattle, Microsoft announced that it now offers a total of 29 Cognitive Services. That includes four new custom services announced today: Bing search, image recognition, decision support, and a video indexer. Microsoft will also soon release a new gesture API that will allow users to control developers’ apps by using gestures.

Developers can grab these off-the-shelf development tools and add the new skills to their bots or apps. This saves huge amounts of time, because Microsoft has already done the heavy lifting—the machine learning and AI research and development. The developer needs only deploy the tools, then further customize and train them using their own data for their own unique use cases.