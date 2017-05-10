advertisement
A Microsoft researcher made a wearable that stopped a Parkinson’s sufferer’s hand tremors (video)

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Emma Lawton was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at 29, and has trouble writing and drawing straight lines. She’s a graphic designer, so this is a big problem. The Emma wearable device, developed by Microsoft researcher Haiyan Zhang, distracts Emma’s brain in a way that stops the tremors. 

