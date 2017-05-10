Hotel soundtracks are now a thing

In case Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel wasn’t obliquely hip enough, now comes news that the hotel has a soundtrack composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The in-demand composers behind The Social Network soundtrack have written an original piece for the hotel , which will be played via the hotel’s player piano over the next few weeks.

The two composers “created arrangements of old and new material” for the player piano, including the new song “Green Lines,” which you can hear below or when you book a room at the hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Hans Zimmer, Flea, and Massive Attack are also slated to compose pieces for the hotel, meaning that, any minute now, inboxes across the land will be filling up with press releases about other hotels getting in on the soundtrack action. Coldplay for the Ramada perhaps?