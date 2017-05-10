An anti-net neutrality bot may be taking over the FCC’s public comment section

The FCC website has finally recovered from John Oliver suggesting people “go FCC themselves” to try and save net neutrality, which promptly crashed the site. Now, an anti-net neutrality bot seems to have taken over the comment section, as reported by ZDNet.
The bot appears to have posted more than 58,000 identical comments opposing net neutrality. It appears to be a flagrant attempt to influence the results of a public solicitation for feedback of the FCC’s announcement that it plans to roll back Obama-era net neutrality rules. According to ZDNet, over one in 10 comments on the FCC’s feedback docket are from the anti-net neutrality bot.
The real question is: Who knows how to make a bot, but also hates net neutrality?