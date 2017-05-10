An anti-net neutrality bot may be taking over the FCC’s public comment section

The FCC website has finally recovered from John Oliver suggesting people “go FCC themselves ” to try and save net neutrality, which promptly crashed the site. Now, an anti- net neutrality bot seems to have taken over the comment section, as reported by ZDNet .

The bot appears to have posted more than 58,000 identical comments opposing net neutrality. It appears to be a flagrant attempt to influence the results of a public solicitation for feedback of the FCC’s announcement that it plans to roll back Obama-era net neutrality rules. According to ZDNet, over one in 10 comments on the FCC’s feedback docket are from the anti-net neutrality bot.

The real question is: Who knows how to make a bot, but also hates net neutrality?