Microsoft wants to push intelligence down to all the little cameras and sensors appearing around us

Microsoft’s mantra in the past has been “mobile first” and “cloud first.” Now it’s the “intelligent edge.” It’s the idea that Microsoft wants to connect its cloud computing to the millions of cameras and sensors now living among us at home and at work, silently watching us and listening to us as we do our thing every day.

Example: Onstage here, Microsoft had a full set of an industrial shop. A camera zeroed in on an employee who was not wearing safety goggles and shooting a selfie while operating a jackhammer. Good idea! This was seen by a camera somewhere in the shop, the image sent to the cloud for identification. A safety breach was determined, and a supervisor on the ground was notified and the unsafe employee’s fun was over.