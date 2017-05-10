Satya Nadella reminds us the Microsoft world is still a big one

It might not claim most of the headlines, but Microsoft technology is used by a lot of people every working day. Microsoft CEO reminded developers of that fact at the company’s Build Developer Conference in Seattle with a fresh set of bullet points:
•500 million Windows 10 monthly active devices
•100 million commercial Office 365 monthly active users
•140 million Cortana (personal assistant) monthly active users (not all voice-activated)
•12 million organizations are now listed in the Azure (cloud services) Active Directory
•90% of the Fortune 500 is using the Microsoft Cloud