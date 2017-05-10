Robots are now teaching other robots how to do things

According to the timeline set out in The Terminator movies, Skynet and the machines took over on April 19, 2011, and shortly thereafter began to wage war against humanity. Just because that dystopian future didn’t happen right on schedule, doesn’t mean it’s not coming. Case in point: Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have a new teaching method called C-LEARN that allows robots to teach other robots, no humans required. The program is based on how humans learn, where they see a demonstration of how something is done and then link it to information they already know, as Mashable reported. Turns out the robots are pretty good at it.