We now know the full list of influencers scolded by the FTC over Instagram #sponcon

The U.S. government is aware of your concerns about C-list celebrity #sponcon on Instagram . To nip those embarrassing and occasionally weird sponsored messages in the bud, the FTC in April sent celebrities, brands, and agents a strongly worded letter reminding them that if you are paid to promote a product or a brand on social media, you have to label that sponsored content as an ad or risk the wrath of the FTC .

WWD tracked down a full list of the celebrities, influencers, and brands who received these letters from the FTC. The list included some surprises (really, J. Lo?) and some, er, not surprises (*cough* Lindsey Lohan) as well as the usual cast of characters: a Kardashian, a Real Housewife, two Jersey Shore survivors, some former Teen Moms, a couple of Pretty Little Liars, country star Luke Bryan, basketballer Allen Iverson, supermodels Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, and Behati Prinsloo and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, as well as people who really didn’t need the money (looking at you, Victoria Beckham).

According to the FTC, it’s totally okay to be paid to tell your fans about your deep love of, say, Chocolate Cheesecake Hazelnut Spread or LyfeTea or a teeth whitening gadget, but you have to disclose that, usually in the form of a hashtag #ad. The FTC reminded celebs et al that #sponcon should be “clear and conspicuous” and use “unambiguous language” that “stands out.” Read the full list over at WWD.



[Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images]