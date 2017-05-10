advertisement
You can now save more addresses to your Uber app 

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

After a tumultuous last few months, Uber is looking to get back to business as usual. Today, it’s releasing a new feature that lets you bookmark places you go regularly, like a friend’s apartment or your favorite dive bar—any place you might take an Uber to that isn’t home or work. Uber says users can save a place in app while on the way to that destination. Here’s more about how it works.

