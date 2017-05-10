Apple just bought a sleep tech company

Beddit, which makes hardware and software to monitor daily sleep habits, has been bought by Apple, reports Reuters. The only sign that Apple acquired the company is a small update to Beddit’s privacy policy, which now reads: “Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used, and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy.” It’s unknown if this was an IP or talent acquisition, but Apple has become more interested in all things health tech in the last few years since the introduction of the Apple Watch.