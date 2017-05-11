Tech companies are dropping white supremacist websites like a hot brick

Donald Trump’s candidacy and election have elevated the profile of alt-right leaders like white supremacist Richard Spencer. But Spencer’s National Policy Institute and its publication, Radix Journal—as well as other alt-right sites— are rapidly losing the tech providers that power their websites and ad revenue . I learned this recently while reporting on web platforms that power “hate groups” designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

For instance, Google used to serve ads on Radix Journal, but it dropped the site a few months ago, although it won’t discuss details about why. No one else appears to advertise on the site, and ad company Rocket Fuel has blacklisted Radix.

No online payment processors will touch Andrew Anglin’s neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer. To make money, it resorts to cash and Bitcoin as Anglin prepares to fight a harassment lawsuit by the SPLC on behalf a Jewish woman, Tanya Gersh. White nationalist blog The Right Stuff, run by alt-right leader Mike Enoch, had its Twitter account suspended.

Disqus runs the often-vicious comment sections for NPI, Radix, and The Right Stuff. When I asked about them and at least 16 other organizations on SPLC’s list, Disqus said that most are under review and that it has “explored technical and policy solutions” to tone down “toxic comments.” Check out my full article here.