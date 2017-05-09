Just hours before Trump fired Comey, CNN learned that feds issued grand jury subpoenas in Russia probe

The timing of these two developments is sparking a million tweets tonight. Federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas to associates of fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as part of its investigation of Russian interference in the last election, reports CNN. The network noted that it learned of the subpoenas just hours before President Trump fired FBI director James Comey, sparking plenty of speculation that the president’s move was intended to squash the Russia probe.
Former FBI agent tells us this will stifle the Trump-Russia investigation. https://t.co/bjuCw1fc9E
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 9, 2017
It was also noted that this is the last week at the Justice Department for Mary McCord, the prosecutor overseeing the Russia investigation.