Disney reports 3% decrease in operating income thanks to ESPN

By Emily Price1 minute Read

The Walt Disney Company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The company reported a slightly lower revenue than expected, $13.34 billion to the expected $13.45 billion.

Overall the company reported a 3% year-over-year decrease in operating income, which it said was significantly attributed to higher programming costs for ESPN. Disney says that some of the decline was offset by the growth in advertising and affiliate revenue growth and Bob Iger, the company’s president and CEO, says Disney is confident in ESPN’s future going forward.

