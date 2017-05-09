There’s now a vaccine for acne

A team of scientists at the University of California, San Diego, are working on a vaccine that could put Dr. Pimple Popper out of business—and help the 50 million people diagnosed with acne every year. The vaccine targets the P. acnes bacteria, which is one of the main causes of acne. Lead researcher Eric C. Huang told Allure :

“Acne is caused, in part, by P. acnes bacteria that are with you your whole life — and we couldn’t create a vaccine for the bacteria because, in some ways, P. acnes are good for you. But we found an antibody to a toxic protein that P. acnes bacteria secrete on skin — the protein is associated with the inflammation that leads to acne.”

The vaccine is still in the testing phase and will be for the next two years, but expectations are high that acne and at least one of the worst parts of adolescence could be a thing of the past. The only downside is that we may run out of Dr. Pimple Popper videos to watch on YouTube.