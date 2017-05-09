Want to learn more about that Facebook rocket ship?

Now’s your chance. Variety has an interview with Adam Mosseri, Facebook’s head of News Feed, who explained the mysterious icon that’s been appearing in the Facebook toolbar for some mobile users. As suspected, the icon is in the experimental stage, rolled out to just a small subset of users. Tap it and it takes you to an alternate news feed that shows you content from people and pages you’re not already following. “People can learn about new stories from sources they are not connected to,”Mosseri told Variety. Read the full interview here.