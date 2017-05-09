Look out, Apple Pay and Android Pay: Alipay is coming to the U.S.

The mobile payment system from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has inked a deal with credit card processing service First Data to port the service stateside, reports MacRumors. While U.S.-based residents won’t be able to sign up for an Alipay account, the deal will allow Chinese tourists in the U.S. to use Alipay for purchases in the country. Four million merchants and retailers in the U.S. will be capable of accepting Alipay payments.