Citymapper is launching an actual bus service in London

Called the Citymapper Smartbus, the pop-up trial bus service will run on May 9 and 10 in a circulator route around Blackfriars and Waterloo bridges in London, Citymapper announced in a blog post. The company will be working with Transport for London in the trial. The bus will feature smart displays that tell you what stops are coming up next, USB charging ports for devices, as well as tracking software that provides real-time data on passenger count.