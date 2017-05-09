Amazon is launching live music gigs to attract more Prime subscribers

Called Prime Live Events, the gigs will see top musicians performing at iconic venues around London, reports the Guardian. The first Prime Live Event will feature Blondie at the Round Chapel in Hackney, London, on May 23. Other upcoming artists include Alison Moyet and Texas. In order to purchase tickets to the gigs, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. And if you are, but don’t live in London, you can still watch recordings of the shows on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, which is included with a Prime membership.