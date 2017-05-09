Here’s an early look at Fuchsia, Google’s mysterious third operating system

Last year, a small group of Google engineers began quietly working on a new operating system called Fuchsia. While Google already has two operating systems in Android and Chrome OS, Fuchsia was designed from scratch , possibly making it better for small-scale computing devices and less prone to intellectual property disputes. Some have speculated that it’s also designed to avoid Android’s upgrade problems .

Now, a bare-bones demo of the Fuchsia interface has emerged, running on Android. Although the demo is barely usable, it shows off some powerful window management features that would make it equally at home on a phone, tablet, or desktop computer. Also worth noting: The interface was written with the same Google software tools that can create iOS and Android apps from a single codebase. This suggests a path forward for app developers who want to target the new operating system—assuming Google ever starts putting weight behind it.