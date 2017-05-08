This joke website for the GOP’s American Health Care Act is pretty dark 

Someone just went ahead and set up a web page with a bunch of coffins on it under the headline “Choose Your Plan.” It can be found at the URL ahca.republican. It would be a funny joke if there weren’t so much at stake. The proposed GOP health-care plan could jeopardize insurance coverage for millions of Americans, to say nothing of effectively gutting protections for people with preexisting conditions. It passed the House last week and will now head to the Senate. For a reminder of what the would-be Obamacare repeal would and wouldn’t do, here’s a list.