Food delivery service Maple is shutting down

Maple, a food delivery service that hoped to disrupt the way food is made and distributed, is shutting its doors. The company said in a letter it would be partnering with the U.K.-based Deliveroo to deploy its technology and logistics at a larger scale. This is not the first we’ve heard about trouble at Maple. Leaked documents obtained by Recode last year showed a $9 million operating loss on revenue of $2.7 million in 2015 with expectations for further losses in 2016. But Maple is far from the first food delivery business to have difficulty. San Francisco-based Spoonrocket shut down last year and Munchery‘s struggles have been well covered. But in addition to problems with logistics and demand, competition has caused additional pressure for these companies. Last year saw heavy consolidation in the crowded food delivery space, according to CB Insights, and with so many players, that trend seems poised to continue.
