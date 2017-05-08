To support net neutrality, John Oliver just helped crash the FCC’s website (again)

John Oliver wants you to go FCC yourself. Or rather, he wants you to go to a website called GoFCCYourself.com and tell the FCC that you support net neutrality. In case your ISP has slowed down your Bing searches to the point that you can’t find a good definition of net neutrality, it’s the idea that ISPs have to treat all website data equally and not, say, let Google roll on speedily while slowing down access to Bing or Ask Jeeves.

Now, the FCC is considering rolling back Obama-era safeguards to net neutrality, but before their hearing on May 18, they have opened the issue to public comment. However, they sort of buried the comment section on their website, making it difficult for the web-loving citizenry to weigh in on the issue. To make commenting easier, Oliver bought the website GoFCCYourself.com, which leads directly to the FCC’s public comment area. After he promoted the site on Last Week Tonight, the FCC’s site crashed. If the FCC wasn’t expecting that, Oliver probably was, because back in 2014, the FCC’s website also crashed due to a huge amount of traffic following his first program on net neutrality. In short, don’t make him repeat himself.